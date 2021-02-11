One-year-old boy was fatally shot by police in November incident: SIU

Investigators examine a scene on County Road 17 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on November 27, 2020. Police fatally shot a one-year-old boy during a violent interaction between officers and his father last year, Ontario's police watchdog said Thursday. The Special Investigations Unit said it made the finding after receiving the results of an autopsy, as well as forensic analysis of bloodstains in the father's pickup truck, the trajectory of gunshots that struck the truck and other evidence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives