TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 793 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with four more deaths from the virus.
It's the highest number of new daily cases since mid-September and pushes the seven-day average up to 625.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 470 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
The province says 269 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital.
It says there are 128 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 116 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
Provincial data show almost 89 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 86 per cent have two.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.