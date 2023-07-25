Man dead after daytime shooting in Toronto's Cabbagetown area

TORONTO - A man is dead following a daytime shooting in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
Investigators say the shooting happened in a parking lot at the intersection of Shuter and Sherbourne streets just before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
First responders arriving on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds dead in a vehicle.
Police say they believe the victim and the suspect were "acquaintances."
They say the shooting is not believed to be random.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.