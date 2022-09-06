Toronto police charge cello teacher in alleged sexual assault of child

Toronto police say they've arrested and charged a cello teacher in the alleged sexual assault of a student.

Police say the 62-year-old man hosted private lessons at his home in northeastern Toronto.

They allege he sexually assaulted a child he taught on May 28.

Police say the cello teacher was arrested in late July, after an investigation was opened earlier that month.

They say he is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference and is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Police say they're concerned there may be more alleged victims.

