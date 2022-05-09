Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 9

TORONTO - Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
No scheduled events.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Sudbury. Announces plan to make life better and more affordable for families in northern Ontario. 9:30 a.m.
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Unveils fully-costed platform. 10:15 a.m.
North Bay: Participates in a campaign office meet and greet with supporters in Nipissing. 6:30 p.m., Tanya Vrebosch Campaign Office, 73 Lakeshore Drive, Unit 2.
____
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Toronto: Announces plan to make homes more affordable for first-time homebuyers. 10 a.m.
Bracebridge: Meets with local supporters and volunteers. 4:30 p.m., Bracebridge campaign office, 8 Ontario Street, and walks down together to a rally, 5 p.m., Memorial Park
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS