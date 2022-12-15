SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, Que. - A warrant has been issued for an inmate who has gone missing from a Quebec prison.
Staff of the minimum-security unit at Archambault Institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, about 40 km northwest of Montreal, discovered 53-year-old François Paquette was gone during the 10 p.m. count at the multi-level security federal institution.
Paquette is described as 6' tall, 187 lbs., with a fair complexion, brown eyes, auburn hair and wears glasses.
He is currently serving a more than three-year sentence for break and enter and possession of a break-in instrument, and has previously served similar sentences.
Provincial police were immediately notified, and a warrant was issued.
Anyone with information on Paquette's whereabouts is asked to contact Quebec provincial police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.