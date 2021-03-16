Verdict expected in trial of Adam Strong, accused of killing two Ontario women

Durham Regional Police enter a home in Oshawa, Ont., on July 10, 2018. A verdict is expected today in the trial of a man accused of killing two Ontario women. Adam Strong has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick. Hache's torso was found in Lake Ontario in September 2017, and police charged Strong in her death later that year. In July 2018, police alleged they had found Fitzpatrick's DNA in Strong's basement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov