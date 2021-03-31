Police hold out hope to find missing boy alive in Kingston, Ont., area

A side-by-side vehicle from Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue drives into the area where three-year-old Jude Walter Leyton went missing from his family near Verona, Ont. on Monday March 29, 2021. Police say they are hopeful to find a three-year-old boy who went missing near Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say Jude Leyton wandered away his family in South Frontenac around 11 a.m. on Sunday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg