'Outgoing personality': Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul remembered

Canada's Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform their short dance in the ice dance competition at the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 16, 2014 in Sochi. A former Canadian Olympic figure skater who became a lawyer is being remembered as a joyful outgoing positive person with an intense passion for her work, after she died in a multicar collision in Ontario last week. Alexandra Paul, who was 31, died in a crash involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., on August 22, when a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson