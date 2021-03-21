Families push for memorial to recognize police officers who died by suicide

Dilnaz Garda poses for a portrait holding the patrol hat that belonged to her brother Darius, in Toronto, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Garda's brother Darius, a Toronto police officer, died by suicide, and Garda is part of the charity "Toronto beyond the blue" who are lobbying the Ontario Government for a proposed memorial on Queen’s Park grounds for police officers who have died by suicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young