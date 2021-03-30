A man who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend over the weekend is wanted on nine charges, including kidnapping and forcible confinement, police said Tuesday as they continued to search for him.
Peel Region police said the woman allegedly managed to escape and made her way to a police station on Monday night.
Her alleged kidnapper, Kwami Garwood, is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
"He is a big threat," Supt. Sean Gormley told reporters on Tuesday.
The alleged kidnapping took place on Sunday, after police were called to a Brampton home around 3 a.m. to investigate reports of a man banging on the front door and screaming for a person inside to come out.
Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said two Peel police officers opened fire as the suspect sped away from the home with the alleged kidnapping victim in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police said Saline Ouk, 23, had previously been in a relationship with 21-year-old Garwood but the pair had become estranged.
Ouk took a taxi to a police station on Monday night, investigators said, noting that she was taken to a hospital for "significant" but non-life-threatening injuries.
Garwood was previously wanted for gun and drug charges in Toronto, Gormley said, describing him as appearing "quite savvy at avoiding the police."
"I can tell you that members of the Toronto Police have been actively looking for him for several months," he said.
The officer said police across the Greater Toronto Area are using every resource possible to locate Garwood.
"We do allege he is armed and dangerous, and we don't want to see anybody get hurt," he said.
The other charges Garwood faces include aggravated assault, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm without a license and assault, police said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.