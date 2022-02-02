TORONTO - Police say they've charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of an infant in Norfolk County, Ont.

They say paramedics responded to a medical call on March 28 last year and took a three-month-old child to a hospital.

The infant was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers arrested a 25-year-old Norfolk County man on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder.

They say he is in custody.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.