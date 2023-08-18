Nurse at mental health facility in Whitby, Ont., charged with sexual assault

A 24-year-old nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby, Ont., is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient in an adolescent program multiple times. Durham Regional Police say officers began an investigation after a person, who was an in-patient at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Services, came forward with information in June. A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives