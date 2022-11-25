One dead, one injured after police shoot two men in Markham, Ont.; SIU investigating

MARKHAM, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after officers northeast of Toronto shot two men suspected in a string of home invasions, killing one and injuring the other.
York Regional Police say officers were in Markham, Ont., around 7:10 a.m. Friday as part of an investigation into a string of six home robberies.
The force did not offer details on why police used their weapons, other than to say that an interaction took place between the officers and multiple suspects.
The Special Investigations Unit says one man died at the scene, while police say the second man is in hospital in stable condition.
Police say two men and one woman were arrested and remain in custody.
The SIU is called to investigate when police conduct may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.