Food delivery driver likely lured by suspects before deadly carjacking: Peel police

TORONTO - Peel Regional Police believe multiple suspects lured a food delivery driver with a pizza order before a deadly carjacking in Mississauga, Ont., earlier this month.
Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old international student who lived in Brampton, Ont., was delivering food in Mississauga on July 9 when he was violently assaulted during the carjacking.
Nath was taken to hospital and died from his injuries five days later.
“Every potential motive is being explored in this investigation. But at this time, all indications are that Gurvinder was an innocent victim," Peel Regional Police homicide bureau Insp. Phil King said at a news conference on Friday. He said a Pizza Pizza order was made to lure a delivery driver to the area of Britannia and Creditview roads and initiate what he called a crime of opportunity.
King said police have identified a suspect vehicle: a 2012 to 2017 white Hyundai Accent sedan with a distinctive flashing blue light at the top of the windshield, seen in the area at the time of the carjacking.
A male suspect with a muscular build, wearing dark clothing, was seen in surveillance footage exiting the Hyundai and walking towards the scene of the carjacking, said Peel police Const. Tyler Bell-Morena.
Police said they are looking for at least two male suspects and that there may be more.
Nath's stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Mississauga's Old Derry and Old Creditview roads, close to the carjacking site. Several pieces of evidence were taken from it, including a suspect's fingerprint, police said.
“I would like to remind those involved that regardless of your level of participation, you were complicit in the murder of Gurvinder Nath. You will be arrested and charged accordingly," said King. He asked anyone with information to contact Peel homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers.
Bell-Morena said police investigators have spoken with Nath's family in India, who are arranging to have his body returned there.
A GoFundMe page for Nath's repatriation and funeral expenses has raised more than $91,000 in the past week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.