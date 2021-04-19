Indigenous woman Joyce Echaquan posthumously awarded Rosa Parks prize in Quebec

People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. An Indigenous woman from the Atikamekw community of Manawan, north of Montreal, who died in a Quebec hospital last September as she livestreamed racist and degrading comments from hospital workers, was awarded the Rosa Parks prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes