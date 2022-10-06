Addictions docs, Ontario govt. reach virtual care deal after outcry from physicians

A person injects hydromorphone at the Providence Health Care Crosstown Clinic in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 6, 2016. Ontario's doctors have reached a deal with the province over how much addictions doctors will be paid for virtual care after the physicians raised an outcry over previously planned changes would have put 30,000 patients at risk of losing lifesaving opioid treatments, The Canadian Press has learned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck