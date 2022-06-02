The Latest on Ontario's election: Steven Del Duca steps down as Liberal leader

TORONTO - Here are the latest details from Ontario's provincial election:
10:48 p.m.
Steven Del Duca is stepping down as leader of Ontario's Liberals.
Del Duca says he informed the party brass of his decision this evening.
He lost in his own riding, and the Liberals once again failed to secure official party status.
Del Duca says he's sure the Liberal candidates elected to Queen's Park will serve their constituents well.
---
10:45 p.m.
Doug Ford's nephew has been elected to represent York South-Weston at Queen's Park.
Michael Ford was previously a Toronto city councillor, representing the same community his uncles Doug Ford and Rob Ford served when they were on council.
York South-Weston has historically gone Liberal or NDP, but it's next to the area his grandfather, Doug Ford Sr., represented at Queen's Park from 1995 to 1999.
---
10:40 p.m.
Andrea Horwath has stepped down as leader of Ontario's New Democratic Party.
She says the time has come for her to "pass the torch."
This was her fourth election campaign as leader, and the second in which the NDP won Official Opposition status.
Horwath did not commit during the campaign to continuing to lead the party if the NDP didn't form government and observers expected her to step down.
---
10:30 p.m.
Doug Ford says his Progressive Conservative Party was able to win over former Liberal and NDP supporters by admitting its mistakes.
He made the remarks in his victory speech after the Tories secured a second majority government.
Ford says he was able to clinch the victory by focusing on the things that unite Ontarians, rather than those that divide.
---
10:17 p.m.
Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady has won the southwestern Ontario riding of Haldimand-Norfolk.
Brady used to be executive assistant to the riding's former MPP, Toby Barrett.
Barrett, a Progressive Conservative, campaigned on Brady's behalf.
---
10:05 p.m.
The New Democrats will serve as the Official Opposition for a second term.
The NDP have been elected or are leading in 27 ridings.
The Progressive Conservatives have won a decisive majority.
---
10 p.m.
A slew of Progressive Conservative cabinet ministers have been re-elected.
Among them are Peter Bethlenfalvy, who served as finance minister, Merilee Fullerton, who was long-term care minister during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vic Fedeli, who was most recently minister of economic development.
Paul Calandra, who was the province's most recent long-term care minister, has also retained his seat, as has Lisa MacLeod, who was minister of heritage, and Monte McNaughton, who was labour minister.
---
9:54 p.m.
Ontario's Green Party has lost its best shot at a second seat in the provincial legislature.
The Progressive Conservatives took Parry Sound-Muskoka.
The Greens had been hopeful that Matt Richter would win the seat, but Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith took the riding for the Tories.
Green Leader Mike Schreiner has been re-elected in his riding.
---
9:50 p.m.
Former Toronto city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam is headed to Queen's Park.
She's been elected to represent Toronto Centre for the NDP.
Wong-Tam was a fixture of the left wing of Toronto's city council.
---
9:45 p.m.
The Liberal candidate has defeated former Toronto chief of police Mark Saunders in the riding of Don Valley West.
Liberal Stephanie Bowman is an accountant, and Saunders was running for the Progressive Conservatives.
The riding was long held by former Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne.
---
9:39 p.m.
Stephen Lecce, the controversial education minister in the last Tory government, has been re-elected.
Lecce represents the riding of King-Vaughan and in his cabinet position oversaw schools' reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers' unions and school boards alike criticized some of the ministry's policies and last-minute decisions.
During the campaign this year, it came out that Lecce had participated in his fraternity's "slave auction" while attending Western University.
He apologized and was not asked to take his name off the ballot.
---
9:32 p.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has been re-elected to represent Hamilton Centre.
She's held a seat at Queen's Park since a byelection in 2004, and has served as leader of the New Democrats since 2009.
Horwath has not committed to continuing to lead the party if the New Democrats don't form government.
---
9:30 p.m.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has been defeated in his riding.
Vaughan-Woodbridge has gone to Progressive Conservative candidate Michael Tibollo, who also beat Del Duca in 2018.
Del Duca told reporters yesterday that he's "not going anywhere," regardless of tonight's results.
---
9:27 p.m.
Doug Ford has won his seat in the Ontario legislature.
The Progressive Conservative leader has been re-elected to represent Etobicoke North — the heart of so-called Ford Nation — at Queen's Park for the second time.
Ford was up against Aisha Jahangir for the NDP and Julie Lutete for the Liberals.
---
9:24 p.m.
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives have won a second majority government in Ontario.
Early results show the Tories elected or leading in 64 ridings.
Ford's campaign focused on rebuilding Ontario's economy.
---
9:20 p.m.
Green Leader Mike Schreiner has been re-elected in his riding.
He became Ontario's first Green MPP in the last election, when he was voted in to represent Guelph.
Schreiner has served as leader of the Greens since 2009.
---
9:15 p.m.
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives are off to an early lead in Ontario's provincial election.
The Tories are leading in 46 ridings, while the NDP have the lead in 18.
The Liberals are leading in seven ridings and the Greens are leading in one.
---
9 p.m.
Most polls have closed in Ontario's provincial election.
They were open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. today.
Elections Ontario says voting has been extended at 27 polling locations in 19 ridings, including Algoma-Manitoulin, Brantford-Brant, Cambridge, Don Valley West and York Centre.
The extensions span between 10 minutes and two hours.
A source with knowledge of the vote counting told The Canadian Press the extensions are happening for several reasons, including late openings and power outages.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.