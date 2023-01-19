Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley set to be remembered Monday at state funeral

Outgoing Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley laughs while speaking with reporters on his final full day in office at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, September 22, 2014. Former Ontario Lt.-Gov. David Onley is set to be remembered at a state funeral service next week. Morley Bedford Funeral Services says Onley will lie in state at the legislature on Saturday and Sunday, then a state funeral will be held at a church in Toronto on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese