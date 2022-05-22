Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 22

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Bracebridge, Ont.: Makes campaign stop. 11 a.m.
Riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge: doorknocking. Time not specified
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Toronto: Announces a plan to hire more health care workers. 10 a.m. Toronto Centre Hotel, 225 Front St. W, Ballroom B
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Thunder Bay, Ont.: Visits local small businesses. 9:15 a.m. Goods & Co, 251 Red River Road
Thunder Bay: Visits with Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins. 10 a.m.
Thunder Bay: Visits local deli. 11:20 a.m. Fresco’s Deli, 116 Frederica Street E
Sudbury, Ont.: Makes announcement on the opioid crisis. 3:15 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 475 Barry Downe Road
Sudbury: Photo op at The Big Nickel. 4:20 p.m. Big Nickel, 122 Big Nickel Road
____
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Virtual: Hosts panel on protecting farmland, supporting farmers and addressing rising grocery prices. 11 a.m.
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS