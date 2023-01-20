Ontario expanding free tuition program to paramedic and lab tech students

Paramedics push a gurney towards an ambulance outside a Toronto hospital on January 5, 2022. Ontario is expanding a program that sees the province pay for tuition for students who enrol in some health-care programs. The province's Learn and Stay grant will now cover tuition and other costs for paramedic and medical laboratory technologist programs in return for working in the region where they studied for two years. The province launched the program last year for nursing programs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young