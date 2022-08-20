SIU investigating after police officer shot 18-year-old man in Orillia, Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after a police officer shot an 18-year-old in Orillia this morning. The unit says the shooting happened after an Ontario Provincial Police officer spotted a suspected impaired driver near West Street around 4:15 a.m. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the car fled to a parking lot at 600 Sundial Drive, where it collided with a light and two other vehicles. Officers tried to arrest two male occupants in the vehicle, but a struggle ensued and an officer shot one of the men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj