Montreal 'ghost bike' honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum

Genevieve Laborde, mother of Mathilde Blais, stands next to a white bicycle and plaque in memory of Blais following a ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, May 2, 2021. One of the white commemorative "ghost" bikes installed around Montreal to honour dead cyclists will be displayed in a Quebec City museum. A ceremony was held this morning to remove the bicycle honouring 33-year-old Mathilde Blais, who died after being struck in an underpass while riding to work seven years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes