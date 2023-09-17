GATINEAU, Que. - Provincial police have launched a murder investigation after a 28-year-old man was found seriously injured in Outaouais, Que., on Friday evening.
Officers received a call at around 11:15 p.m. that night about a home in the municipality of Cantley, in a neighbourhood roughly 12 kilometres north of downtown Gatineau, where they discovered the victim, Karapet Mikaelyan.
Police spokesman Stéphane Tremblay says the badly wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Tremblay says police have determined Mikaelyan to be a homicide victim based on elements of the case.
But he says authorities will be sparing with details around the injuries and circumstances of his death to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.
No arrests have been made so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023