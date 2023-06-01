Leading Toronto mayoral candidates pause campaigns over alleged threat

Toronto mayoral candidates Josh Matlow, left to right, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao take the stage at a mayoral debate in Scarborough, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. A leading Toronto mayoral candidate has paused public events and another has closed his campaign office after a man allegedly threatened to shoot those running in the election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young