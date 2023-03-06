Ottawa man and woman charged in 2021 death of seven-week-old boy

Ottawa police have charged a man and woman in the October 2021 death of a seven-week-old baby boy.
Police have confirmed that the 35-year-old woman is the baby's mother. They have not said what relationship the 35-year-old man has to the infant.
The pair were arrested on March 3 after a 16-month-long investigation and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
The names of both accused are under a publication ban.
The man and woman were in court on March 4 and are in custody.
In a statement, Ottawa police called the situation "a tragic death."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2023.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.