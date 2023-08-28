Ottawa man faces dozens of charges after 28 handguns found in Toronto hotel room

An Ottawa man is facing more than 130 charges after police seized 28 handguns from a Toronto hotel room.
Toronto police say cleaning staff reported finding three guns at the hotel near Don Mills and York Mills roads on Aug. 21.
Police say a search warrant executed the same day found 25 prohibited handguns and three restricted handguns in the room, as well as over-capacity gun magazines.
A 30-year-old man is facing 136 charges and all but one of them are for firearms-related offences.
Supt. Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit says a portion of the handguns has been traced to the southern United States.
Watts says police are investigating the handguns' intended destination in Toronto and the possible involvement of organized crime.
He commended the hotel staff for tipping police off about the guns, which he says were otherwise destined to cause harm.
