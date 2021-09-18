KITCHENER, Ont. - Police in Waterloo, Ont., have charged a man in the death of his one-year-old child.
Local police say they were called to a home for reports of a disturbance at about 9 a.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, they found the child deceased.
They say the 31-year-old father was arrested at the scene.
He's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Police are continuing their investigation, but say they aren't looking for any more suspects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.