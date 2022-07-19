'This is a crisis': Ontario police board wants femicide added to Criminal Code

A picture of murder victim Nathalie Warmerdam, is displayed during a vigil at the Women's Monument in Petawawa, Ont., following the juries release of recommendations in the Borutski Inquest in Pembroke, Ont., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.A police board in southern Ontario is gathering input from the public as it prepares to ask the federal government to add the term femicide to the Criminal Code of Canada, which some advocates say is necessary to address a national crisis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick