Toronto police say one man is dead and a teenage boy is injured after a shooting outside a high school in the city's east end.
Police say on Twitter that officers responded to reports of a shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute around 3:20 p.m., prompting the school to go into lockdown.
They say one man was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead there.
A teenage boy was also taken to hospital after he was injured, but there were no details on his condition.
Police say a suspect fled the area.
They say students are exiting the school on the east side with the assistance of police and parents can pick up their children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.