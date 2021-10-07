Quebec police cancel Amber Alert after 2 kids, aged 3 and 1, found safe

SUTTON, Que. - Quebec provincial police cancelled an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon after two young children who had allegedly been abducted were found safe in New Brunswick.
Police said on Twitter Thursday that the two children, aged 3 and 1, were "safe and sound."
They were allegedly taken about 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Sutton, Que., about 110 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
The provincewide Amber Alert was issued around noon on Thursday and cancelled a little over an hour later.
Police spokeswoman Catherine Bernard said all three people who were being sought were located on Route 16 in New Brunswick and were safe.
No further details were immediately available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.