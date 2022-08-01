Quebec police working to ID body found in burned-out home northeast of Montreal

SOREL-TRACY, Que. - Quebec provincial police are investigating after a body was found inside a fire-ravaged home late Sunday.
Officers were called just before midnight to a home on Turcotte Street, a residential neighbourhood in Sorel-Tracy, about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Nicolas Scholtus-Champagne, a provincial police spokesman, says a man in his 30s was found by officers near the scene with severe burns and is under surveillance at hospital.
Investigators will meet with the man when he's in a condition to speak to police, Scholtus-Champagne said on Monday.
Initial reports suggested police had arrested two people, but police say only the man in hospital is under watch.
Authorities have not yet been able to confirm the identity or gender of the victim inside the home. Police say it also isn't clear whether the cause of death was the fire or something else.
The circumstances surrounding the blaze are under investigation, and arson squad officers were examining the home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2022.