New daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec rise above 700 as hospitalizations drop

MONTREAL - Quebec health officials on Wednesday reported 718 new cases of COVID-19, no more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a drop in hospitalizations.
Officials said COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by five from the day before, to 195, after 15 new patients entered hospital and 20 were discharged. The number of people in intensive care remained stable at 47.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 431 involved people who were either unvaccinated or who had received a first dose within the past two weeks.
The province's public health institute said about 90.9 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.5 per cent were considered adequately vaccinated.
The Health Department said 8,413 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.
Quebec has 5,897 active reported cases of COVID-19. The province has reported a total of 436,084 COVID-19 infections and 11,548 deaths linked to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 17, 2021.