MONTREAL - An animal rescue group says it has captured a bear that was roaming through the suburbs of Montreal on Sunday.
Sauvetage Animal Rescue says in a Facebook post that they were able to get the bear to climb a tree.
From there, the group says, they were able to sedate the bear.
The group says the effort took five hours.
It says the bear will be released in an environment that's better suited to him.
Montreal Police previously said they, too, were working to contain the wild animal spotted in Montreal's West Island.
They said officers broadcasted messages to warn residents to stay inside and worked to monitor the animal's movements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021.