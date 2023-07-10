BRAMPTON, Ont. - Two firefighters are in hospital following a house fire in Brampton, Ont. early Monday morning.
Crews were called to an empty home in the Cadence Road and Eastman Drive area just after 4 a.m.
Peel Regional Police say two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze,
They say the two injured firefighters are in non-life-threatening condition in hospital.
Authorities say the fire was extinguished within a short period of time.
The office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, and will investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.