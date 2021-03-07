PSW pay gap hurts home care services, advocate group says, calls for more funding

Paramedics take away a person from Revera Westside Long Term Care Home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Ontario's drive to bolster staffing in long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19 is leading to "destabilization" of the province's home care labour force, a group representing providers said Sunday as it pressed the government to raise wages for personal support workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette