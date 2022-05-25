Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 25

A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 skp

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

____

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Brampton: Makes an announcement. 10 a.m.

____

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: Announces plan to deliver mental health care to young people and students. 9:30 a.m., Outside 2413 Lakeshore Blvd. W.

Peterborough: Visits areas affected by storm. 12:30 p.m., Outside Immaculate Conception C.E.S., 76 Robinson St.

Belleville: Visits Bay of Quinte. 5 p.m., Belleville Zwick Lions Club Pavilion, West Zwick's Island Park, 10 Bay Bridge Rd

____

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement. 9 a.m., 3765 Keele St.

Toronto: Attends an Ontario Liberal party event. 1:40 p.m.

____

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Huntsville: Announces the Green Plan for Parry Sound-Muskoka alongside local candidate Matt Richter. 9 a.m., 26 Fairy Avenue

Huntsville: Canvassing. 1 p.m., 37 Silver St.

Gravenhurst: Meet and greet in Ryde Township. 4 p.m., Ryde Community Co-Op, Pavilion 1642 Barkway Rd

Gravenhurst: Meet and greet in Ryde Township. 5:30 p.m., Starting from Ryde Community Co-Op, Pavilion 1642 Barkway Rd

____

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.