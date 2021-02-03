The Ontario government announced Wednesday that most schools will reopen for in-person learning next week, though some hotspot regions will have to wait until the following week. Here's a breakdown of which public health units can reopen shuttered schools and when:
Monday, Feb. 8
-Brant County Health Unit -Chatham-Kent Public Health -Durham Region Health Department -Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit -Halton Region Public Health -City of Hamilton Public Health Services -Huron Perth Public Health -Lambton Public Health -Niagara Region Public Health -Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit -Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services -Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health -Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
Tuesday, Feb. 16
-Toronto Public Health -Peel Public Health -York Region Public Health
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.