Health officials warns public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe

York Region public health is alerting the public to two products linked to a food poisoning investigation at a Markham, Ont., restaurant. Public health officials say not to use or consume Mr. Right brand Kaempferia Galanga Powder, a common spice in Asian cuisine (shown), and Mr. Right brand Radix Aconiti Kusnezoffii, which may be used as a traditional herbal medicine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- York Region Public Health