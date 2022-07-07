Health minister to discuss COVID-19 situation as Quebec sees uptick in cases

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to a question after revealing the province's new health care plan during a news conference in Montreal on March 29, 2022. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé says he'll be holding a news conference briefing on Thursday to go over what people can do. The province's Health Department reported 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 56-patient increase in hospitalizations today. There are 1,497 hospitalized with the disease after 183 new entries and 127 patients discharged, with 40 patients listed in intensive care, an increase of one. More than 7,000 health care workers are off the job due to COVID-19 reasons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson