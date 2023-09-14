Man convicted of killing Indigenous woman with trailer hitch released on day parole

The man convicted of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman after throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay has been released on day parole, two years after his sentencing. Brayden Bushby, who was 18 at the time, was sentenced to 7 years and 11 months in prison for throwing a trailer hitch and killing Barbara Kentner, 34, from a moving vehicle after day drinking with friends in 2017. Bushby, centre, along with his defence team, enter the old courthouse during his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson