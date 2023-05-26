Two 16-year-old Mississauga boys identified as victims in Pembrooke shooting

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. Ontario Provincial Police have identified two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga as the victims of a fatal shooting northwest of Ottawa over the long weekend. Police say a third 16-year-old from Mississauga also suffered life-threatening injuries in Monday's double homicide in Pembrooke, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette