Five notable proposals in John Tory's Toronto budget as he remains to see it through

Toronto city council is set to debate the first budget prepared by John Tory under his new "strong mayor" powers, just days after the mayor announced his resignation and admitted to having an affair with someone who worked in his office. Toronto Mayor John Tory arrives at the state funeral for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin