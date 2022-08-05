Seven months on, Toronto awaits drug decriminalization decision

A seizure of illegal drugs and cash is displayed during a news conference at Surrey RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, September 3, 2020. As Toronto waits to hear whether the federal government will grant its request to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs for personal use in the city, harm reduction advocates say approval is urgently needed as governments fail to match the gravity of the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck