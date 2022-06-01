Union: Driver fights off attempted hijacking of Mississauga bus

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Peel Regional Police say they've arrested a man after he tried to hijack a Mississauga transit bus and stole another transit vehicle.
Police say they were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erindale Station Road early Tuesday morning after the suspect approached a driver and began damaging that vehicle.
The Amalgamated Transit Union and police say the suspect then boarded a bus and began to grapple with the driver, trying to take control of the transit vehicle. While wrestling with the assailant, the driver was able to bring the bus to a safe stop.
Officials say the attempted hijacker left the bus as a MiWay transit supervisor arrived on the scene. The suspect then stole the supervisor’s vehicle and fled.
A spokeswoman for the City of Mississauga says that MiWay's transit control supervisors used GPS to track the vehicle and a short time later police arrested the suspect.
Police say the suspect damaged several poles as he fled, but no other vehicles were hit and no one else was injured.
The force says he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, and mischief over $5,000.
John Di Nino, ATU Canada president, called for immediate action to provide greater protection for transit users and operators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.