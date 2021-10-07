Provincial police make arrest in slaying of 27-year-old man north of Montreal

MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old man north of Montreal.
Police say neighbours called 911 about 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday after hearing shots fired inside a residence in Blainville, Que.
Inside, officers found the victim, identified as Maxime Villeneuve, who was badly injured and died later in hospital.
Police say a 26-year-old man from Terrebonne, Que., was arrested today in St-Lin-Laurentides, Que., and will appear in court on Friday.
They say it will be up to the prosecutor's office to decide on charges.
Earlier today, officers said the victim was not known to police and the incident did not appear to be linked to organized crime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.