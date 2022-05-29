Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 29

Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner pose for a photo ahead of the Ontario party leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 GAC

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

____

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

London, Ont.: Hosts rally. 1:30 p.m.

____

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Essex, Ont.: Announcement on stopping cuts and fixing home care. 9 a.m. Backyard of 112 Iler Avenue

Chatham, Ont.: Campaign stop. 11 a.m. 235 St. Clair Street

London, Ont.: Campaign stop. 1:45 p.m. 2911 Bateman Trail

Brantford, Ont.: Campaign stop. 4 p.m. 415 Fairview Drive, Unit C

Pelham, Ont.: Campaign stop. 6:15 p.m. Backyard of 809 Canboro Road

____

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Windsor, Ont.: Visit to local cafe to thank volunteers and supporters. 8:15 a.m. Cafe March 21, 480 Pelissier Street

Windsor, Ont.: Makes an announcement on "stopping Doug Ford." 9 a.m. Lakewood Park South, 13451 Riverside Dr E

Toronto: Speaks at party rally. 2:30 p.m. 116-1550 Birchmount Road

____

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Hosts panel with young Green candidates on solutions to youth issues. 9:30 a.m.

Waterloo, Ont.: Community event with local candidates. 11 a.m. Waterloo Town Square, 75 king Street S

Guelph, Ont.: Canvassing. 1:30 p.m. Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Road

Guelph, Ont.: Attends local food truck festival. 5 p.m. Exhibition Park, north side along Exhibition Drive

____

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.