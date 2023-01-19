Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court for his sentencing hearing in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern court in the sexual assault case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard. The pre-trial, which allows Crown and defence attorneys to seek the judge's input on issues related to the case, is set for Feb. 17 in Haileybury, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul