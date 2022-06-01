Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for June 1

Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Hosts a rally. 8 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Brampton: Talks about plan "to stop the cuts and fix health care." 9:30 a.m., Lot 25. 15 Main St. N.

Cambridge: Visits Cambridge. 11:30 a.m., Cambridge Campaign Office, 855 King St. E., Suite C.

Brantford: Visits Brantford-Brant. 1:30 p.m., Brantford-Brant Campaign Office, 415 Fairview Dr., Unit C.

Freelton: Visits Flamborough-Glanbrook. 3:15 p.m., West Ave Cider House, 84 Concession Rd. 8 E.

Brampton: Visits Brampton West. 5:30 p.m., Brampton West Campaign Office, 10794 Chinguacousy Rd.

Toronto: Visits Etobicoke-Lakeshore. 7 p.m., Etobicoke-Lakeshore Campaign Office, 2-2491 Lakeshore Blvd. W.

Toronto: Visits Toronto. 8:30 p.m., Outside Intercontinental Hotel Toronto, 225 Front St. W.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement "on stopping Doug Ford." 9 a.m., 230 Gosford Blvd.

Toronto: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 1:30 p.m., Albert's Real Jamaican Foods, 542 St Clair Ave. W

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Brantford: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 8 a.m., Brant Crossing

St. Thomas: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 11 a.m., 1010 Talbot StLondon: Announcement and homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 12:30 p.m., Intersection of Oxford and Wharncliffe

Kitchener: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 3:15 p.m., intersection of Jamieson and Franklin

