In a July 5 story on Ontario emergency room closures, The Canadian Press included an erroneous reference to registered professional nurses. In fact, the title is registered practical nurse.
Corrective to July 5 Canadian Press story on Ontario emergency room closures
Corrective to July 5 story on Ontario ER closures
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: City scrambles as rain triggers some localized flooding
- 16 evacuated after flash flood soaks Penticton
- Your guide to Canada Day in the South Okanagan
- Ribfest moving to Skaha Lake Park
- Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
- Police make arrests after anti-vaccine mandate soldier leads march into Ottawa
- At least 8 bullets fired into RCMP cruiser
- RIBFEST: What is a vegan rib?
- Boss Hogs wins two trophies at Ribfest
- Tall club stretches ambassador’s comfort zone
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Creperie Ooolala reopens
- Canadian Navy training on Okanagan Lake
- Canadian swimmer says she was drugged at world championships
- No incentives planned for North Gateway redevelopment
- Chiefs' 'squabble' over leadership diverts AFN focus from real issues: youth leader
- Pickleball tourney a tough sell for some politicians